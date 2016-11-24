Harry Kane sings ‘We are the Champions’ in bar after winning first trophy
Kane celebrated the first trophy of his career with team-mates after Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga
Harry Kane celebrated winning the first trophy of his career by signing “We are the Champions” and “Sweet Caroline” with his Bayern Munich team-mates after they reclaimed the Bundesliga title.
England captain Kane finally ended his long wait for a first major title when Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 2-2 draw at Freiberg on Sunday, ending the trophy “curse” that had followed the striker in his career.
Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham in 2023 and they celebrated reclaiming the German league title in a bar, with the 31-year-old posting videos of the triumphant scenes to his 17.3m Instagram followers.
Kane filmed himself belting out the classic Queen anthem “We are the Champions” and the Neil Diamond track “Sweet Caroline” as he sang along with Bayern team-mate Eric Dier.
Some of Kane’s former Tottenham team-mates, including Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Kieran Trippier, commented their congratulations with Lucas Moura adding: “You deserve it brother, very happy for you!”
Kane posted the videos alongside the words “What a feeling” and “We are the Champions” after Bayern won their record-extending 34th German league title.
Bayern's bid to win the Bundesliga was delayed on Saturday after they conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw at Leipzig, and they can celebrated the triumph on the pitch next weekend.
However, they only had to wait one more day to take back the Meisterschale, with reigning champions Leverkusen being held to a 2-2 draw at the Europa-Park Stadium.
Kane moved to German giants Bayern in the summer of 2023, only for Bayer Leverkusen to end their streak of 11 Bundesliga titles in a row last season, in what was Bayern’s first trophyless season in 11 years.
There was more disappointment for Kane and Bayern this campaign – with defeat to Inter Milan ending their hopes of winning the Champions League at their home ground in Munich – but they reclaimed the title from Leverkusen.
Kane’s record in Bayern’s triumph has been remarkable, scoring 24 goals in 29 games. He is set to win the Golden Boot for a second consecutive season, after scoring 36 last campaign, and in November he broke the record for the fastest player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals, requiring just 43 games to reach the half-century.
But while Kane’s goalscoring prowess has never been in doubt, the striker has finally ticked off the box that has followed him during his career and won a major trophy.
With both England and Tottenham, Kane has appeared in five major finals without lifting silverware, with Spurs also finishing runners-up in the Carabao Cup in 2015 and 2021 to add to defeats in the Champions League final and both Euros finals.
Tottenham were briefly title contenders during Kane’s time in the Premier League but Mauricio Pochettino’s team finished behind Leicester and Arsenal in 2016 and runners-up to Chelsea in 2017, before they lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final in Madrid.
Kane become Tottenham’s all-time leading goal-scorer before Bayern made him their record signing in 2023 for an initial fee of €100m.
