Harry Kane hopes to enjoy ‘amazing journey’ under new England boss Thomas Tuchel

England captain Harry Kane is dreaming of lifting the World Cup and hopes Thomas Tuchel can be the man to help deliver it.

Tuchel was appointed as Sir Gareth Southgate’s successor with the primary mission of winning in North America next summer.

His reign begins with a qualifier against Albania at Wembley on Friday and Kane hopes it is the start of an “amazing journey” to glory.

“I think for sure that is a dream,” the Bayern Munich striker said. “When you’re thinking about things that you would love to do, winning the World Cup is right up there at the top of the list.

“We have to qualify first, which is the most important thing. But I think to lift a trophy with England is in the back of my mind anyway, and it would be a dream to be able to achieve that.

“It hurts when we’ve been so close, and we’ve been moments away from doing that, but that then just gives you more motivation to go that one step further.

“The World Cup is the biggest of them all and we have an opportunity with this group to do that but there will be a lot of hard work.

“You can see (Tuchel’s) extremely proud to be here and excited to be here. And I think that’s exciting for the players as well, because we’re in this together.

“We have a big journey ahead, but what can be an amazing journey as well.”

Kane knows Tuchel’s methods better than most as the pair worked together at Bayern last season when the striker posted the best goalscoring numbers of his career with 44.

The 31-year-old has received a lot of criticism for his recent performances in an England shirt, often accused of dropping too deep, but says Tuchel wants him in the box.

Asked whether the former Chelsea boss knows how to get the best out of him, Kane replied: “I think he did last season. I think there’s no real rules to how I play, he sees me as a number nine.

“I think he sees me as the guy to be in the box and score the goals.

“He’s already spoken a lot about getting as many ball as we can into the boxes as quickly as we can.

“Last season I had a really good season with him, and there was many reasons why.

“Obviously, the team and this squad is totally different. But I’m excited to start this England chapter with him.”

Tuchel has already spoken frankly about England’s failings at Euro 2024, suggesting they played as if they were afraid to lose.

Kane says the German’s direct approach will result in the squad being able to have “uncomfortable conversations” with each other.

“He’s very straight-talking, he knows what he wants and knows what he wants from his team,” he added.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or how many games you played, he’ll tell you the same as he will tell one of the young players and that’s a good standard to set.

“I think what he’s saying is the next step is to go into detail and have uncomfortable conversations with each other on the pitch and off the pitch when things aren’t quite going your way.

“Not just be a friend to your team-mates but dig your team-mate out and push them on in a different way. I think it’s that next step.”