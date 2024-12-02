Bayern Munich offer fresh Harry Kane injury update: ‘Can’t replace him’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Harry Kane has “a chance” of playing again before the end of the month, Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has said.

The 31-year-old England captain limped off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury during his side’s Bundesliga match at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, which ended 1-1.

Kane told Kompany after the match that the injury was “not that bad”.

The Belgian admitted on Monday it was “tough to say” exactly when striker Kane would return but added: “There’s a chance he’ll play again this year. He’ll definitely miss a few games. You can’t replace him one-to-one. He’s a top player.”

Kane has enjoyed another strong start to the season with the German giants, scoring 20 goals in 19 games in all competitions.

Bayern have five more games before a break over Christmas, with Tuesday’s DFB-Pokal clash with Bayer Leverkusen followed by league games against Heidenheim, Mainz and RB Leipzig and a Champions League meeting with Shakhtar Donetsk.

open image in gallery Harry Kane was treated on the pitch during Bayern’s clash with Dortmund ( Getty Images )

But Kompany is confident he has the manpower to cover for Kane’s absence.

“We’ll solve things differently,” he said. “There will be no lack of talent tomorrow [against Leverkusen]. We have several options – Thomas Muller, Mathys Tel, Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise, Leroy Sane. Maybe not Kingsley Coman in that position.

“Harry has scored 20 goals. You can’t replace that. But we have players who score goals, including Jamal (Musiala). We’ll have a solution. We have enough players who can fulfil the role, even if you can’t replace his goals one-to-one.”