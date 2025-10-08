Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Harry Kane set to miss Wales friendly in fresh England injury blow

Kane is dealing with a minor ankle problem picked up for Bayern Munich

Will Castle
Wednesday 08 October 2025 07:32 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Tuchel breaks silence after Bellingham omitted from England squad

England have been dealt a notable injury blow ahead of their friendly with Wales as captain Harry Kane looks unlikely to feature.

Kane has been struggling with a knock on his ankle that he picked up in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, in the final minutes of which he hobbled off.

The striker played it down after the game, saying: "I am recovering at the moment - I took a knock. A few days and then I should be fine, so no problem for the national team. I will be there on Monday."

He did not train alongside the rest of Thomas Tuchel’s squad on Wednesday, though, with the 32-year-old instead following his own routine indoors along with Bundesliga counterpart Jarell Quansah.

The injury is not believed to be serious and while he is a major doubt for tomorrow’s international outing at Wembley tomorrow, the expectation is that he will be available when England head to Latvia for the next World Cup qualifier on Tuesday 14 October.

Harry Kane is a doubt for England’s friendly against Wales (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Harry Kane is a doubt for England’s friendly against Wales (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

A win over Latvia could secure their spot in next summer’s tournament across the Atlantic if Serbia do not beat Albania and Andorra.

But in the meantime, Tuchel will turn to his other attacking options for the Wales meeting, of which there is only one out-and-out striker.

Ollie Watkins could take Kane’s place up front but given his patchy start to the new season, Tuchel could prefer to utilise a winger to lead the line, with Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford both operated up top before.

Kane is England's all-time record goalscorer with 74 goals in 109 appearances and has started this campaign in formidable fashion, notching 18 goals in the first 10 games for Bayern.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in