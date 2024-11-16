‘I feel like I’m at the peak of my game’ says Harry Kane ahead of England clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Harry Kane is not worried about his long-term England future, insisting he is in the best form of his career.

The England captain was left out of Thursday’s 3-0 Nations League win over Greece, which came just months after his form during Euro 2024 came under heavy scrutiny.

With new manager Thomas Tuchel starting in January, Kane could be vulnerable, but he insists his performances for Bayern Munich make him “one of the top goal-scorers in the world” and worthy of his selection.

Asked whether he is worried that Tuchel may look to appoint a new captain, the country’s record goal-scorer told talkSPORT: “That’s going to be Thomas’ decision, for sure.

“But I think ultimately, from my point of view, I always feel like I’m picked for England on form and credit. It’s not just because I’m England captain.

“Now I’m here. I’m coming off the back of my best season, last season, individually and also this season, I started the year really well.

“So maybe if I wasn’t playing as well as I have in the recent past, that could be an argument, but ultimately I feel like I’m at the peak of my game for my club, which is ultimately where you get picked from to play for your country.

“That’s obviously going to be Thomas’s decision. But either way I’d always be excited to represent my country.”

Kane was the first choice striker for the entirety of Gareth Southgate’s reign but does not think he is now facing the biggest challenge to keep his shirt.

“I feel like when I first came in, I had competition with (Wayne) Rooney and (Jamie) Vardy and then (Danny) Welbeck. And then (Dominic) Calvert-Lewin with the ’21 Euros,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“So I think as an England striker, I’m always going to have competition for my place.

“And I think part and parcel of being consistent and why I’ve been consistent is I don’t take any training session or any game like I’m guaranteed to start.

I'm here because I'm one of the top goal-scorers in the world at the moment Harry Kane

“I train like I’m pushing to prove to the manager that I should play. And I think that’s been a big key to why I’ve been able to be so consistent.

“Nothing has changed from my point of view. I trained the same way, I played the same way.

“Ultimately I’m here because of my form and ultimately I’m here because I’m one of the top goal-scorers in the world at the moment.

“So sometimes I feel like there’s a perception that maybe I’m just here because I’m the captain, but it’s not the case. I mean, I’m in the best form I’ve been in in my career.”

After being dropped against Greece, interim boss Lee Carsley has confirmed Kane will be back in the team for Sunday’s Nations League date with the Republic of Ireland.

On missing out in Athens, Kane said: “It’s not the first time I have been a sub for England. Since Lee has been in charge, I have only played one game per camp.

“I always want to start every game, I have never shied away from that, we’re in a tough stage of the season.

“But whenever called upon, I will always give my all for the team, whether it’s off the bench or starting, I will always give my ultimate effort.”