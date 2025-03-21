Harry Kane believes fans are ‘bored’ by his goals: ‘If I was 25 it would be different’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Kane believes that fans are bored of his goalscoring prowess after years of consistency and feels like his ability in front of goal is being ‘taken for granted’.

Since making the move to Bayern Munich he has scored 76 time in 82 appearances for the German giants while the 31-year-old is the current leading goalscorer for England with 69 goals.

He has previously revealed his aim of scoring 100 goals for the Three Lions and will be targeting a strong qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup which begins tonight.

Kane has been criticised for his performances, especially during England’s previous major tournament campaign at Euro 2024, and says that people would be awed by his goalscoring record if he was younger.

“It’s like when Ronaldo and Messi were throwing these crazy numbers out there and the next season they’d score 40 goals instead of 50 and it was like they were having a bad season,” he said at the press conference ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier with Albania.

“People take it for granted and maybe a little bit with England as well. I’ve scored 69 goals and when you score against Albania or Latvia, or these teams, people just expect it so it’s not spoken about so much.

“Say if I was 25 now and doing what I’m doing, the excitement around me would maybe be a little bit different to what it is now. Again, that’s part of where we are with football and I’ve seen it with some other players as they get into their 30s.

“Maybe people just get a little bit bored of what you do, but I’m certainly not bored. I’m excited for these games and the games ahead.”

Harry Kane has 76 goals in 82 appearance for Bayern Munich ( AP )

Kane also explained how he uses criticism, which is never far away, as motivation to prove doubters wrong and continue to excel.

He added: “It’s hard. Sometimes it motivates me [criticism]. Sometimes, to be honest I try to stay away from it as much as I can.

“Probably, when I was young I listened to more than what I do now. Ultimately, I criticise myself more than anyone could do on the outside but [I] always use it as fuel to prove people wrong.

“Today’s game, I feel like there’s such a difference between a high and a low. You go from not scoring for a couple of games, to people saying he’s not sharp enough, to scoring and you’re a Ballon d’Or contender and it’s like, the difference is too high and too low.

“I know what I’ve done in my career and I feel like I have a lot of respect from a lot of football people out there and I’ve achieved a lot in my career.”