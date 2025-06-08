Harry Kane admits England ‘got away with it’ against Andorra

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Harry Kane admits Thomas Tuchel’s side “got away with it” having put in a sloppy display in Saturday’s drab encounter with minnows Andorra.

After starting World Cup qualification, and the German’s reign, with Wembley wins against Albania and Latvia, things fell flat against the 173rd-best team in the world in Barcelona.

England were booed by many of the 6,950 travelling fans after a scoreless first half against Andorra, with further jeers greeting the final whistle after Tuchel’s men failed to kick on from Kane’s 50th-minute goal.

The candid head coach felt the Euro 2024 runners-up “played with fire” due to their lack of “seriousness and urgency”, with the skipper sharing similar sentiments.

“It wasn’t our greatest performance,” Kane said. “I don’t think it’s one many people are going to remember, that’s for sure, but it’s three points in the bag.

“But, yeah, for sure we know we can play better in all aspects, both with and without the ball.

“It’s down to us now to go analyse it, look back and try and learn from it because condition-wise it’s going to be very similar to next summer – dry pitch, warm weather, humid.

“We were just lacking quality, looked a bit fatigued both physically and mentally and, yeah, we got away with it because we’re a good team and they had a couple of half-chances there where we didn’t get punished. But ultimately, it wasn’t good enough.”

open image in gallery Noni Madueke was one of few to impress for England ( PA )

Kane has scored in all three matches under Tuchel, his former manager at Bayern Munich, with the latest effort extending England’s all-time top scorer’s record goal haul to 72.

Noni Madueke capped a man-of-the-match display by providing the cross for the winner and the captain felt this kind of match cried out for the directness of a talent like the Chelsea winger.

“He was really good today,” Kane said as attention turns to Tuesday’s friendly against Senegal. “I think in these type of games, you need players like Noni who are good one-v-one to sometimes make a difference.

open image in gallery Harry Kane scored the winner in Barcelona ( PA )

“It’s a dry pitch, not easy to move the ball quickly, so sometimes you rely on individual quality and I thought he was probably our best outlet today.

“The goal itself was probably our best move of the game in terms of how we wanted to play, more in terms of Curt (Jones) getting on it and playing the forward pass to me, and then obviously the rebound and back across.

“It was probably our best move and we just didn’t have enough of that, both with probably the runs and also the quality – a lot of balls kind of overhit, out of play, and it just kind of killed our momentum, especially there in the second half.”

PA