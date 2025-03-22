70 not out – Harry Kane determined to stretch England goal record further

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s record goalscorer Harry Kane is still hungry for more after netting for the 70th time in Friday’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Albania.

The 31-year-old continued his remarkable scoring record for his country, bringing up the landmark goal in his 104th appearance.

His second-half strike at Wembley ensured he was on the scoresheet in Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge.

Kane said before the game he felt people were “bored” by his goalscoring prowess, but warned there is plenty more to come.

“I’m just really happy. That was taken a little bit out of context,” he said.

“I know fans appreciate everything I do and love to see me out there in an England shirt.

“It’s almost 10 years since my England debut and I enjoy it as much as my first camp. I love being here, I love being at Wembley.

“I feel comfortable in this team and in this environment. Number 70, it’s a great achievement to hit, but hopefully a few more to come.”

Kane’s goal put the finishing touches on a comfortable, but underwhelming, win as Tuchel’s reign began.

It was not exactly the high-octane football Tuchel promised as Albania deployed a low block, but Kane said there were promising signs.

“I think that’s maybe why he’s a little disappointed at the end,” he added. “But then they were tough to break down as well. There were spells where they made it difficult.

“That energy in training this week and with him in the meetings and everything has been at a high, high level.

“I think you saw glimpses of it out there today. There were times when we counter-pressed really well and kept them pinned in.

“But probably just with the ball, there were too many slow passes, and we didn’t quite get that same pattern to play with the ball.

“But it’s an exciting time. It’s the first building block in a long year and three months ahead before America and we could be happy with how we started.”