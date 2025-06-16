Jamal Musiala hits hat-trick as Bayern Munich put 10 past Auckland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamal Musiala hit a hat-trick and Harry Kane drew a blank as Bayern Munich hammered Auckland City 10-0 to launch their Club World Cup campaign in record-breaking fashion.

Vincent Kompany’s Bundesliga champions led 6-0 at half-time of the Group C contest in Cincinnati thanks to braces from Kingsley Coman and Michael Olise, plus finishes from Sacha Boey and Thomas Muller.

Having been unable to add his name to the scoresheet against the outclassed New Zealand part-timers, England captain Kane was replaced by Musiala with 29 minutes remaining.

The substitute claimed Bayern’s next three goals, with his second coming from the penalty spot, before Muller completed the biggest win in the competition’s history by doubling his tally late on.

Champions League winners Paris St Germain thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in their Group B meeting at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

First-half goals from Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha put Luis Enrique’s side in control.

Atletico were reduced to 10 men 12 minutes from time when defender Clement Lenglet was dismissed for a second bookable offence before Senny Mayulu stretched PSG’s lead and fellow substitute Lee Kang-in added a late penalty.

Lionel Messi was denied by the crossbar in added time as Inter Miami were held to a goalless draw by Egyptian side Al Ahly in the tournament opener.

With Sir David Beckham among a crowd of 60,927 for the Group A match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Argentina captain Messi saw his late cross-shot pushed onto the frame of the goal by Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

Former Aston Villa forward Trezeguet had a first-half penalty saved by Miami keeper Oscar Ustari.

The clash between Palmeiras and Porto also ended in a goalless draw in front of 46,275 people at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Palmeiras had a 17-11 advantage in shots and 55.3 per cent possession, but the highlight of the match went to Porto’s goalkeeper Claudio Ramos.

The 33-year-old was able to get his hands on a shot from Palmeiras winger Estevao and scrambled to also block midfielder Richard Rios’ attempt off the rebound in first-half stoppage time.

A late goal from Cristian Roldan was ultimately not enough as the Seattle Sounders went down to Botafogo 2-1 in front of their home fans.

First-half goals from Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus put the Brazilian side firmly in front until a header from Roldan found the back of the net in the 75th minute.

However, the Sounders were unable to find an equaliser as two shots on target were blocked in the final 30 seconds of stoppage time.