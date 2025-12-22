Harry Kane reflects on ‘amazing year’ after finally ending his trophy drought at Bayern Munich
Harry Kane won the first trophy of his career when Bayern Munich eased to the Bundesliga title earlier this year
Bayern Munich has enjoyed an extraordinary year, even by their own lofty standards, establishing a formidable lead in the Bundesliga under Vincent Kompany.
A resounding 4-0 victory over Heidenheim on Sunday saw the team conclude 2025 with a nine-point advantage at the top of the league, firmly on course to retain the title they secured in May after Bayer Leverkusen’s brief reign.
A domestic double, a feat not achieved since 2020, also appears to be a distinct possibility.
Striker Harry Kane reflected on the remarkable period after winning the first trophy of his career, stating: "It was an amazing year. To be able to win the league with this team was really special for me.
“I felt like from that moment, even in the Club World Cup (in June), we started to build a spirit and a team energy that’s hard to break."
Indeed, Bayern’s dominance is underscored by their near-perfect record against German opposition in 2025, suffering just one defeat – a 3-2 loss to humble Bochum in March.
Their goal difference after 15 Bundesliga games stands at an astonishing +44, dwarfing that of any other club in Europe’s top five leagues.
Individual brilliance has complemented the collective strength. Kane has netted 30 goals across all competitions this season, while Luis Díaz, a €75 million (£64m) acquisition from Liverpool, has shone brightly.
The emergence of 17-year-old Lennart Karl has also been a revelation. Even significant long-term injuries to key players such as Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and Dayot Upamecano failed to derail Bayern, who commenced the 2025-26 season with an impressive 16-game winning streak.
Yet, for a club of Bayern’s stature, winning the Bundesliga is often considered the bare minimum.
While they have successfully translated their domestic consistency to Europe this season, the true tests lie ahead.
A quarter-final exit to Inter Milan in the 2024-25 Champions League was a significant setback, though a subsequent loss to Paris Saint-Germain at the same stage of the Club World Cup was more understandable, particularly given a serious injury to Musiala during that match.
Currently second in the league phase of the Champions League, Bayern earned plaudits for their resilience in beating PSG with ten men, though a meek 3-1 defeat to Arsenal served as a stark reminder of the work still required.
The German Cup also presents a challenge, with Bayern failing to progress past the quarter-finals since their last triumph in 2020.
Manager Kompany faces a tactical dilemma when Musiala eventually returns from the leg fracture that has sidelined him since July, needing to integrate a crucial player into a winning side that has thrived without him and alongside new signing Díaz.
In stark contrast to Bayern’s unwavering consistency, their main German rivals have endured periods of instability.
Second-placed Borussia Dortmund concluded the year amidst squad unrest, with defender Nico Schlotterbeck publicly criticising teammates’ work rate and forward Karim Adeyemi protesting a substitution.
Bayer Leverkusen, who began the year in disarray following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal after just three games, have since stabilised under Kasper Hjulmand, even managing to stun Manchester City.
Meanwhile, Leipzig, benefiting from a lack of European commitments, have focused on the Bundesliga but remain a considerable distance from the league’s elite, as evidenced by a 6-0 thrashing by Bayern on the opening day and a 3-1 loss to Leverkusen before the winter break.
