Harry Kane puts Bayern in control over Leverkusen as Raphinha nets Barcelona winner
10-man Barcelona will return for the home leg of their last-16 tie with a 1-0 advantage against Benfica.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Harry Kane scored his eighth and ninth Champions League goals of the season as Bayern Munich beat Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 at the Allianz Arena.
Kane opened the scoring with a superb header and converted Bayern’s third from the penalty spot for his 31st goal in all competitions this season.
Jamal Musiala was gifted Bayern’s second goal early in the second period when Leverkusen goalkeeper keeper Matej Kovar dropped Joshua Kimmich’s cross.
Leverkusen defender Nordi Mukiele was sent off for a second bookable offence with the hosts two up.
Barcelona will return for the home leg of their last-16 tie with a 1-0 advantage against Benfica.
Raphinha’s ninth Champions League goal this season just after the hour mark proved decisive after Barca played for most of the match with 10 men.
Barca defender Pau Cubarsi was shown a straight red card midway through the first period after hauling down Vangelis Pavlidis on the edge of the box.
Inter Milan took full control of their Champions League last-16 tie against Feyenoord with a 2-0 first-leg win at De Kuip.
Marcus Thuram put Inter ahead shortly before the interval and Lautaro Martinez struck early in the second period to give the Italian champions a healthy advantage before next week’s second leg.
Argentina striker Martinez became Inter’s all-time record scorer in Europe’s premier club competition with 18 goals.