Harry Kane scores 400th career goal in Der Klassiker

Harry Kane stamped his mark on Der Klassiker by scoring his 400th career goal as he continues his relentless start to the season.

The Englishman netted his 19th of the 2025/26 club campaign in just 11 games for Bayern Munich, rising to meet Joshua Kimmich’s corner before powering in a header to give the German champions the lead against fierce rivals Borussia Dortmund.

It keeps up his astonishing goal record, having only not scored in one Bayern game this season. That was against Augsburg on matchday two, something he made up for by notching two assists.

Kane’s first career goal came for Leyton Orient while on loan from Tottenham, firing home against Sheffield Wednesday in January 2011.

He enjoyed three more temporary spells away from Spurs in his embryonic years, scoring nine at Millwall before notching two at Leicester, with a goalless stint at Norwich sandwiched in between.

It was at the Lilywhites where he established himself as a formidable scoring force, giving Alan Shearer’s record a run for its money as he scored 280 in 435 appearances for the club - collecting three Premier League golden boots in the process.

His scoring heroics helped guide Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019, although he would never deliver an elusive trophy to N17 - with the loss in Madrid to Liverpool stinging the most.

He would bid farewell to Spurs after 14 years at the club in 2023, leaving as the club’s all-time top scorer to join serial Bundesliga winners Bayern in 2023.

While his first season didn’t go exactly to plan - missing out on the German title at the hands of Xabi Alonso’s invincible Bayer Leverkusen - he still managed to rack up 36 goals, the most of anyone in Europe’s big five leagues.

He then finally clinched major silverware last term, lifting the Meisterschale with Bayern while scoring another Golden Boot-worthy tally of 26 goals.

Kane has also found the back of the net 76 times for England, captaining his nation to two Euros finals as well as a World Cup semi-final.