Luca Williams-Barnett scores superb solo goal for England at Under-17 World Cup

Tottenham’s highly-rated teenager Luca Williams-Barnett showed his potential with a superb solo goal in an 8-1 victory for England over Haiti at the Under-17 World Cup.

England had tasted defeat in shock fashion to Venezuela by a 3-0 score in Tuesday’s opener in Qatar with Williams-Barnett only on the bench.

Williams-Barnett, who made his first appearance for Spurs in September, was recalled for the clash with Haiti and scored inside 60 seconds before the 17-year-old added a classy second in the 64th-minute.

Luton-born Williams-Barnett received a pass from team-mate Bendito Mantato inside the area, firstly beat Dieuvens Kenson Resil before he checked back past Stanley Louis and sidefooted the ball through the legs of both Wasson Thermoncy and Haiti goalkeeper Clifford Gene.

It was a sublime finish and underlined why there is so much excitement at Tottenham around Williams-Barnett.

After Williams-Barnett started the season in fine form for the Under-21s, he made his Spurs debut as a substitute in a Carabao Cup third-round tie at home to Doncaster on September 24 to become the 900th player to represent the north London club.

Even though Williams-Barnett was only on the pitch for a matter of minutes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after he was introduced in the 87th minute, he almost assisted a goal with a superb pass out wide to Destiny Udogie.

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank had talked up the “composure and technique” of Williams-Barnett a day earlier before he reflected on being the one to give the versatile attacker his professional debut.

“I think it’s always a pleasure to be part of a young player’s debut, so yeah very happy with that,” Frank said.

“Yeah, of course (he is) very happy. In so many ways I think the first step in many things is always a very important step, but after that there are a lot of next steps that he needs to take, but of course it is nice to see him get his debut.”

Williams-Barnett signed a first professional contract with Tottenham on his 17th birthday on October 2 and will aim to help England enjoy more success at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar this month.