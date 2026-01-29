Viktor Gyokeres eyes more goals as Arsenal target Premier League title
Gyokeres scored another goal against FC Kairat Almaty to seal a perfect Champions League group phase
Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres is poised for Saturday night's trip to Leeds, as the Gunners seek to reignite their Premier League title charge.
Their title pursuit suffered a setback with a home defeat by Manchester United last Sunday – their first at the Emirates this season.
Mikel Arteta’s side has failed to win any of their past three league matches, yet they remain four points clear of both Manchester City and Aston Villa heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.
Gyokeres landed his first Arsenal goals with a brace in a dominant 5-0 victory against Leeds at the Emirates back in August.
The Sweden international will travel to Leeds fresh from finding the back of the net in Arsenal’s Champions League triumph over Kairat – his third in five appearances for the club.
When asked if the striker will relish the anticipated “rocking” atmosphere at Elland Road on Saturday evening, Gyokeres replied: “Yes, it’ll be nice.
“I look forward to every game. It will be a tough away game, but we obviously hope to perform well and to get all three points.
“But I don’t care whatever game it is really – I just try to do my best and take my chances.
“We’ve done very well so far, but we have to continue to do the same and try to be present, work hard, and now we are looking forward to Saturday’s game.”
Arsenal completed a clean sweep of eight wins from eight in the Champions League group phase. They will face one of Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Olympiacos or Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.
And Gyokeres concluded: “It’s always fun when you come to the knockout phase, and to get closer to where we want to end in this tournament, so it’s exciting times.”
