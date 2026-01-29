Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres is poised for Saturday night's trip to Leeds, as the Gunners seek to reignite their Premier League title charge.

Their title pursuit suffered a setback with a home defeat by Manchester United last Sunday – their first at the Emirates this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side has failed to win any of their past three league matches, yet they remain four points clear of both Manchester City and Aston Villa heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Gyokeres landed his first Arsenal goals with a brace in a dominant 5-0 victory against Leeds at the Emirates back in August.

The Sweden international will travel to Leeds fresh from finding the back of the net in Arsenal’s Champions League triumph over Kairat – his third in five appearances for the club.

When asked if the striker will relish the anticipated “rocking” atmosphere at Elland Road on Saturday evening, Gyokeres replied: “Yes, it’ll be nice.

“I look forward to every game. It will be a tough away game, but we obviously hope to perform well and to get all three points.

“But I don’t care whatever game it is really – I just try to do my best and take my chances.

“We’ve done very well so far, but we have to continue to do the same and try to be present, work hard, and now we are looking forward to Saturday’s game.”

Arsenal completed a clean sweep of eight wins from eight in the Champions League group phase. They will face one of Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Olympiacos or Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.

And Gyokeres concluded: “It’s always fun when you come to the knockout phase, and to get closer to where we want to end in this tournament, so it’s exciting times.”