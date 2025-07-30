Sunderland sign former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sunderland have completed the signing of Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year contract.

The 32-year-old midfielder arrives on Wearside having spent two years with Leverkusen and was part of their impressive 2023-24 season, where they were crowned Bundesliga champions and lifted the DFB-Pokal.

Xhaka made 49 appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen last season, including 10 in the Champions League.

He began his career at Basel before joining Borussia Monchengladbach and boasts Premier League pedigree having spent seven years at Arsenal following a move to north London in 2016, where he made 225 league appearances and won the FA Cup twice.

A Switzerland international, Xhaka has captained the team since 2020 and is their record appearance holder with 137 caps.

He told the club’s website: “I’m very proud to be here. When I spoke to the club, I was excited and I felt the energy, and the mentality that all the people and players have.

“It’s exactly what I wanted, and I have a very good feeling. We are back to where this club needs to be, and we want to stay here to write our own history.

“I feel that I’m ready to help the team with my experience but with quality as well.

“We need to find ourselves on the pitch, but I don’t think this will be a big problem. It’s been a long time to wait, but I’m here now and I’m looking forward to it.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We’re delighted to welcome Granit and his family to Sunderland.

“His arrival is a significant endorsement of our ambition and our desire to build a team our supporters can be proud of in the Premier League.

“His accomplishments and quality need little introduction – he’s a player of the highest calibre on and off the field, who we feel is the perfect match to the profile required in our team.

“We look forward to helping him settle on Wearside and are excited to see the impact he can make on the field and within our dressing room.”

Xhaka’s switch to Sunderland is the latest signing in a busy transfer window for the Premier League newcomers.

His arrival sees the Black Cats continue to strengthen their midfield with Enzo Le Fee, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki signing permanent deals.

Wingers Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi have also joined the club along with full-back Reinildo Mandava.

Sunderland have also reached an agreement to sign goalkeeper Robin Roefs, the PA news agency understands.

The 22-year-old Netherlands Under-21 international made 33 league appearances for NEC Nijmegen last season as they finished eighth in the Eredivisie.

Sunderland open their Premier League campaign on August 16 against West Ham at the Stadium of Light.