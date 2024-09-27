Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Graham Potter is ready to return to football management after 17 months of exile following his disastrous reign at Chelsea.

The 49-year-old admitted he felt a sense of “humiliation” with his high-profile sacking after successfully building his career with spells at Ostersunds, Swansea and Brighton.

However, the “frustration, anger and maybe bitterness” has now subsided as he looks to rebuild his reputation.

"It still has to be the right thing, but I’m excited for it,” Potter said in an interview with The Telegraph. “I’m excited to hear what the opportunities are and I’ll take each one and judge it on its merits.”

Potter has been linked with various jobs since leaving Chelsea, including the permanent England role now Gareth Southgate has departed. He is keen, though, to remain within the hustle and bustle of club football.

“International management is a different rhythm and there are pluses for that. It’s more intense when it’s on, but you’ve got a bit more breathing space in between,” he said.

Graham Potter endured a difficult time in west London ( Getty Images )

"It’s nothing that I’ve ruled out, but at the same time I do like the day-to-day bit of working with the players and being in at the club and trying to build and make a difference."

Potter won just 12 of his 31 games in charge at Stamford Bridge, drawing eight and losing 11 to produce a win-rate of 39 per cent.

"You have to try not to beat yourself up, but you can’t just blame everything on somebody else. It’s not nice because of the high-profile nature of it. There’s a humiliation that it doesn’t go well," Potter said.

"I don’t have any regrets over doing it, but, at the same time, when anybody loses their job, there’s an element of frustration, anger and maybe bitterness at some point."