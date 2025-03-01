New punishment for time-wasting goalkeepers to begin next season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Goalkeepers will concede a corner if they hold onto the ball for more than eight seconds from next season in a significant change to the laws of football.

Positive results in trials this season prompted the International Football Association Board (Ifab) to change the law for the start of the 2025-26 season, replacing the current law where goalkeepers are supposed to concede an indirect free-kick if they hold on for more than six seconds.

There has been a recognition that referees were hardly ever enforcing the six-second rule, in part because an indirect free-kick seemed too harsh a sanction, as well as the difficulties and the time required to set an indirect free-kick.

The eight-second rule has been trialled in Premier League 2 this season, plus competitions in Malta and Italy.

The Ifab said there had only been four instances where goalkeepers have been penalised in hundreds of trial matches, even with the rule being strictly applied on all but one occasion, which suggests goalkeepers do see the threat of conceding a corner as a significant deterrent.

Keepers will have no excuse for being unaware of the time limit either, with referees instructed to count down the final five seconds on a raised hand.

Fifa secretary general Mattias Grafstrom said his organisation intended to use the new law for its inaugural 32-team Club World Cup in the United States this summer.

open image in gallery Fifa secretary general Mattias Grafstrom (PA) ( PA Archive )

"You can see it has a significant impact on goalkeeper behaviour," Patrick Nelson, the chief executive of the Irish Football Association and an Ifab director, said at a press conference in Belfast.

He said the six-second rule, and the failure to enforce it, had "been a bane of many people's lives for quite some time".

"Some action has been taken on that. The results of (the trials) have been very, very positive, and so we are going to move forward to try and put that into the laws of the game as soon as possible."

There could be consideration given by the Ifab in the future to also awarding corners where goalkeepers take too long over dead ball goal kicks.

The Ifab has also agreed to continue and expand trials of the so-called 'daylight rule' for offsides.

The law change has been championed by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger who believes it encourages attacking play, but trials were hampered initially by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There have also been concerns that changing the law so that a player is onside if any part of the body which can legally touch the ball is level with the second-last defender gives too much of an advantage to the attacking player, and could have the unintended consequence of making defenders drop deeper.

open image in gallery Semi-automated offsides have been trialled in the FA Cup ( FA )

If further trials of the 'daylight rule' confirm this early feedback, another option the Ifab could look at is trialling a law change where a player is onside if any part of their torso is level with the second-last defender.

Sources close to Fifa indicated the global game's governing body has not ruled out trialling 'daylight' offsides at this summer's Club World Cup.

Support was also given to continued trials of the Video Support (VS) system, which is designed for competitions that do not have the resources to implement VAR and have a very small number of cameras in use.

The system allows coaches to make two challenges to decisions in a match, losing a challenge if the original referee's decision is upheld.

Nelson expressed an interest in perhaps introducing this into league football in Northern Ireland, but did not set a timeline. The number of cameras in stadia in the top four tiers of the English game appear certain to rule out the possibility of VS being used there.

Fifa also confirmed its intention to trial referee bodycams at the Club World Cup, which could potentially give broadcasters an extra replay angle to use.