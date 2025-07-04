Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Germany captain Giulia Gwinn leaves pitch in tears as Euro 2025 win marred by injury

Gwinn was helped from the field in tears after twisting her knee

Philip O'Connor
Friday 04 July 2025 17:26 EDT
Giulia Gwinn was emotional as she came off the pitch injured
Giulia Gwinn was emotional as she came off the pitch injured (Getty Images)

Germany forward Jule Brand scored one goal and made another as her side battled to a 2-0 win over tournament debutantes Poland in their Group C opener at Euro 2025, but the Germans suffered a blow when captain Giulia Gwinn left the field injured.

Gwinn, who has suffered two anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries previously in her career, was helped from the field in tears in the 40th minute after twisting her knee while making a last-ditch tackle to prevent Poland captain Ewa Pajor from scoring.

After dominating much of the scoreless first half against a spirited Poland side, the Germans finally made the breakthrough seven minutes into the second when Brand cut inside before firing a soaring, curling shot into the top-left corner of the Polish goal past the despairing dive of Kinga Szemik.

Selina Cerci of Germany, wearing the shirt of her injured teammate Giulia Gwinn
Selina Cerci of Germany, wearing the shirt of her injured teammate Giulia Gwinn (Getty Images)

Sjoeke Nuesken and Klara Buehl both should have scored with headers before Lea Schueller finally got the second in the 66th minute, expertly exploiting a sliver of space in PolandÃ¢Â€Â™s offside line to steal in behind and score with a header from Brand's cross.

The lively Pajor represented Poland's best chance of scoring on the night and she had a number of good chances, but Ann- Katrin Berger pulled off a string of fine saves in the German goal to keep her clean sheet intact.

With Sweden having beaten Denmark 1-0 earlier, the Germans go into their game against the Danes in Basel on Tuesday on top of Group C ahead of the second-placed Swedes, who face Poland in Lucerne later the same evening.

