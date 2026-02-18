Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fifa President Gianni Infantino has officially received his Lebanese passport, months after being granted citizenship in a rare exception to the country's nationality laws.

Married to Lebanese national Lina al-Ashkar, Mr Infantino collected his new blue passport at the Interior Ministry in Beirut on Monday.

He thanked President Joseph Aoun, who approved the special dispensation, after completing paperwork. Mr Infantino also holds Italian and Swiss citizenship.

"I’m very proud and very happy to be here in Beirut at the Ministry of Interior to finally get my Lebanese passport," Mr Infantino said in a video. "I love Lebanon."

open image in gallery Infantino received his Lebanese passport this week ( Lebanese Presidency press office )

The granting of citizenship to Mr Infantino and his family is notable as Lebanese law typically prevents women from passing nationality to foreign husbands and children.

This contrasts with Lebanese men, who automatically confer nationality to offspring, with wives becoming eligible after a specified period.

Infantino has held the position of Fifa president for a decade after first being elected in February 2016. He has twice been re-elected in 2019 and 2023.

However, his tenure has been a controversial one, with the last two World Cups being held in Russia and Qatar.

Infantino famously scolded the Western media for giving “moral lessons” about the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino hit out at those who had criticised Qatar for exploiting thousands of migrant workers.

On the eve of the tournament, Infantino said: “We have told many, many lessons from some Europeans, from the Western world.

“I think for what we Europeans have been doing the last 3,000 years, we should be apologising for the next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons to people.”

Infantino has also been criticised for his close ties to Donald Trump after he awarded the US president with the inaugural Fifa Peace Prize at the World Cup draw in December.