Gianluigi Donnarumma reveals ‘dream’ tournament to win as he vows to ‘make history’ with Manchester City

Gianluigi Donnarumma said it would be a “dream” to win the Champions League with Manchester City as he declared that he and Pep Guardiola will do “great things” together.

The Italy captain joined City for £26m last week and has vowed to make history with his new club as he revealed he will realise an ambition by playing in the Premier League.

While Guardiola has won the Champions League three times as a manager, including in 2023 with City, Donnarumma helped Paris Saint-Germain beat four English clubs before a record 5-0 thrashing of Internazionale last season.

Now the goalkeeper, who could make his City debut in Sunday’s Manchester derby, has set his sights on retaining the trophy, but with a different club.

“It is one of our goals, I’m not going to hide it,” he said. “Lifting the Champions League trophy with City would be a dream for me. I think the Champions League is the best trophy for a football player. It was an indescribable emotion.”

City, who were knocked out by Real Madrid in the play-off round last season after finishing a lowly 22nd in the league stage, kick off their European campaign against Napoli on Thursday.

And Donnarumma added: “I hope to get as far as possible in the Champions League. We have the game against Napoli, which is a difficult one, however all games are difficult. Napoli have a strong team. I know them, I have a lot of friends there.”

Donnarumma has vowed to try and make history with City as he spoke of his pride that Guardiola has signed him.

He explained: “The fact that he wanted me here is a reason to be proud of. It's an indescribable emotion. Being coached by him is the best for a football player. I can't wait to follow him and take to the pitch with him. I'm sure he will help me a lot and we will do great things together, this season as well as in the following years. I think his history speaks for itself. It’s been an era of unbelievable success here.

“I'm proud to be here and happy about the choice I've made and I hope I will make history here and win as many trophies as possible, that is my goal. It’s a new chapter in my life and my career. I'm ready for this challenge. I've always dreamt about playing in the Premier League as it's the best league in the world.”