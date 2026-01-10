Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Georgia Stanway sparks WSL transfer battle with Bayern Munich decision

The two-time European champion has confirmed she will be leaving Bayern Munich in the summer

Stanway helped England to a second European title last summer
Stanway helped England to a second European title last summer (The FA via Getty Images)

England international Georgia Stanway has put the Women’s Super League’s top clubs on red alert after confirming that she will be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of her contract at the end of the season.

The two-time European champion, who joined the German club from Manchester City in 2022, will be allowed to sign a pre-contract with another club this month, with Arsenal emerging as the early frontrunners.

The 27-year-old midfielder will be targeting a fourth consecutive German title with Bayern, as well as further progress in the Women’s Champions League, in her final season.

“I am incredibly grateful to Bayern. Thankfully, my time here isn't over yet," Stanway said in a statement.

“The decision to leave was incredibly difficult. I definitely didn't make it lightly. I've made friends and memories here that will last a lifetime, and I've been able to develop enormously as both a player and a person.

Georgia Stanway has captained Bayern Munich and has helped the club to three German league titles
Georgia Stanway has captained Bayern Munich and has helped the club to three German league titles (Getty Images)

“I will give absolutely everything for Bayern and our sporting success until the very last day - just as I have for the past three and a half years.”

Stanway has won 87 England caps and started every game as the Lionesses defended their European crown in Switzerland last summer.

