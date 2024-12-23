Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has reiterated the need for a “cultural overhaul” at the club after Ruben Amorim’s side fell to another humbling defeat at the weekend.

Speaking on his podcast on Sky Sports, Neville said that United “are a mile away in every single way”, with several players who are “all very mediocre”.

United lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth on Sunday, with a disjointed performance that was defensively poor and often lacking in attacking threat.

( Getty Images )

The result put a dampener on the mood around Old Trafford after the previous derby win, and it means that Amorim has just two wins in the Premier League since taking over in November.

“I think it’s a massive positive that Amorim is seeing what he’s got,” said Neville.

“In the past, there have been times where you can be kidded into thinking you have got a better group of players, because of decent results and moving up the league.

“He’s going to have to change it. He’s given everyone a try by rotating the team and I do not think there will be many he’s watched and thought, ‘yes, I want you on the bus’.

“I don’t know how it’s happened - they are better than what they are showing, let’s be clear. But it’s a pattern,” he added.

Nevertheless, Neville believes it’s good that the Portuguese “can look at these players in the cold light of day”.

“He’s seeing what Manchester United fans have watched for 10 years, there has got to be a cultural overhaul.

“It is a real torrid time, there is not a lot to like about performance levels or the way they play. They are all lads trying their best, it’s not a personal assault, but they are not good enough to play for Manchester United, because this club aims to be at the top.

“The same as Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea - those clubs aim to be top, but you have got to get there.

“It’s quite clear watching these players, they are not good enough,” he added.