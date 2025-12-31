Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Gary Neville says Man United have ‘gone backwards’ after being booed off against Wolves

United were booed off the pitch after their draw with rock-bottom Wolves

Amorim feels fans' support despite Man United being booed against Wolves

Gary Neville has lambasted Manchester United and Ruben Amorim for “going backwards” as they were booed off following a 1-1 draw with relegation-doomed Wolves at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils missed out on a golden opportunity to leap into the top four as they became the first side to drop points to Wolves since October, with the Premier League’s bottom side ending a run of 11 consecutive defeats against Amorim’s men.

Joshua Zirkzee had given United the lead before Wolves scored a deserved equaliser just before half-time through Ladislav Krejci's header, a scoreline they maintained after a flat second half.

"That was the baddest of the bad that," Gary Neville said on his podcast. "They weren't just booed off at full-time. The fans waited in the stadium to continue to boo them."

Neville aimed his wrath at Amorim, who opted not to stick with the back four that was deployed in the win against Newcastle on Boxing Day, reverting to his back three system that he has incessantly used despite it failing to deliver consistent results.

"They've gone backwards," Neville said on Sky Sports’ co-commentary after the equaliser. "I'm not quite sure why they have changed. Wolves have probably been the better team."

He later added on his podcast: "He doesn't need to say 'I haven't changed because of the media' because then he's telling us basically that the media is in his head.

Ruben Amorim reverted to an old system in Manchester United’s draw with Wolves
Ruben Amorim reverted to an old system in Manchester United’s draw with Wolves (PA Wire)

"The reason he's had to change is because the performance levels with the 3-4-3 have been so poor and the results have been appalling.

"When I see that we go back [to three at the back] after five minutes tonight and I'm thinking, no, Ruben, why have you done that?," Neville added.

"The manager has to look at that and think, I got that wrong. I complicated it."

