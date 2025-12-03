Gary Lineker to front Netflix daily World Cup show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The popular sports podcast The Rest Is Football, featuring Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards, has confirmed it will become a daily show on Netflix during the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The series, produced by Goalhanger, is set to be filmed in New York.

Gary Lineker expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture, stating: "We can’t wait to bring The Rest Is Football to Netflix for the 2026 World Cup.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the three of us to do what we love — talk football every day — but on a truly global stage. Expect all the usual analysis, honesty and plenty of laughs… just with a few more cameras pointed at us, all from the Big Apple."

This announcement follows Lineker’s departure from the BBC’s flagship football programme, Match of the Day, in May after 26 years.

open image in gallery Gary Lineker left Match of the Day earlier this year (PA) ( PA Wire )

His exit came after a controversy surrounding an Instagram post he shared about Zionism, which included a depiction of a rat, historically recognised as an antisemitic insult.

Lineker issued an unreserved apology for the social media post, subsequently confirming his early departure from his BBC presenting role and that he would no longer front the broadcaster’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup.

He has since been replaced on Match of the Day by the broadcasting trio of Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Kelly Cates.

Lineker’s replacement for the World Cup is yet to be confirmed, but he will still have a major role to play at the tournament thanks to his podcast.

The World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada is now only just over six months away, and England will soon discover who they will be facing.

The draw for the tournament is due to take place on Friday, with England and Scotland already guaranteed their places, while Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are due to take part in the play-offs in March.