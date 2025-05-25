Virgil Van Dijk and Pep Guardiola lead Gary Lineker tributes after final Match of the Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgil Van Dijk labelled Gary Lineker a “legend” in a series of tributes for the broadcaster as he signed off for the final time as Match of the Day presenter before leaving the BBC.

Liverpool’s title-winning captain praised the former England striker before he stepped down earlier than planned following an antisemitism row.

After 26 years with the corporation, the BBC put together an emotional compilation of tributes from past colleagues, players, managers and family, including Van Dijk and Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

“You're a legend, I’ve been fortunate enough to have met you a number of times,” Liverpool’s title-winning captain Virgil Van Dijk said. “It's always a pleasure, stay being positive on me because that's a good thing, all the best.”

Before Guardiola added: “You will be missed, you don’t believe it, but you will, I love the program, always a big fan, I'll continue being a fan, hopefully life will give you a new challenge.”

“I was fortunate enough to do punditry alongside him, now I can call you my friend I wish you all the best because I love you,” an emotional Ian Wright concluded. While Shearer said: “Whatever you choose to do on Saturdays, good luck, we’ll miss you!”

Others lauded Lineker for his impact on their own careers, including Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Wright, while Alan Smith, Peter Shilton, Paul Gascoigne and Alan Hansen also shared their own experiences from working together.

Lineker’s own sons George, Angus, Tobias and Harry also shared messages of support for their father, who concluded that it had been “an absolute privilege” and “utterly joyous” to hold the role for 26 years.

Lineker had started the show by sharing a joke at his own expense: “It wasn't meant to end this way,” Lineker quipped, in a message open to interpretation, before clarifying he meant the lack of storylines on the final day of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

open image in gallery Gary Lineker presents his final Match of the Day before his BBC exit ( BBC )

“But with a title race over and the relegation places confirmed, the Champions League was all we had to talk about!”

In the final minutes of the show, Lineker, starting to tear up, heard from Andrea Bocelli, who famously sang during Leicester City’s title-winning celebrations at the King Power Stadium, with the Italian’s ‘Time to say Goodbye’ playing during the closing credits.

“I'll try, for one last time, here's the Premier League table,” Lineker started to close out the show. “I can't find a copy, you can read it for yourself, it doesn't matter, Liverpool won the league, the teams that won qualification for the Champions League are Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle, Villa and Forest will also play European football next season.

"The bottom of the table... It's the first time I've ever ad-libbed this, the bottom three are going down, as they tend to do. One of those teams is Leicester, which is not really how I wanted to finish.

"Alan, Micah, thank you, I suspect our paths will cross again very shortly.

open image in gallery Gary Lineker closes out his final Match of the Day before leaving the BBC ( BBC )

"Let me take this opportunity to thank all the other pundits I've had the pleasure of working with over the last 25 years. You've made my job so much easier, also a huge thank you to those you don't see at home, the work that goes into making this iconic show is a huge team effort.

"From the editors to the analysis team, from the commentators to the floor managers, from the producers to the camera operators, from the PAs to the subs. Thank you all. You're the very best.

"Rather like my football career, everyone else did all the hard work and I got the plaudits. It's been an absolute privilege to host Match of the Day for a quarter of a century, it's been utterly joyous. I'd like to wish Gabby [Logan], Mark [Chapman] and Kelly [Cates] all the very best when they sit in this chair.

open image in gallery Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker outside his home in London ( PA Wire )

"The programme is in the best of hands. My final thank you goes to all of you, thank you for watching, thank you for all your love and support over the years, it's been so special, and I'm sorry your team was always on last. Time to say goodbye, goodbye.”

Lineker had earlier picked the goal of the season, too, selecting Kaoru Mitoma’s strike against Chelsea after Shearer and Richards were split between the Brighton star and Man City forward Omar Marmoush’s powerful hit against Bournemouth.

“I think Marmoush was fantastic,” claimed Lineker. “But Mitoma was a bit different.”

Lineker was due to leave Match of the Day at the end of the season, but had been slated to continue presenting future coverage for the broadcaster including the men’s World Cup next summer and the next FA Cup.

However, Lineker’s exit was accelerated after a row erupted over him inadvertently sharing a pro-Palestine social media post which featured a picture of a rat, a symbol which has been used in antisemitic propaganda, including by the Nazis.

Lineker apologised for the incident, saying he would “never knowingly share anything antisemitic”, but added, “I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”