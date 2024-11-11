Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gary Lineker will leave Match of the Day at the end of the season, it is widely reported, with a full exit from the BBC set for after the 2026 World Cup around 20 months from now.

The former Tottenham, Everton, Leicester and Barcelona striker has been the leading face on the highlights show since 1999.

While the BBC press office have not yet confirmed the situation, BBC News reported that the wider BBC organisation are expected to officially announce the news on Tuesday.

Lineker joked about his future recently on the programme amid speculation around his contract discussions with the BBC over an extension, while acknowledging his other business interests would mean something needed to give eventually.

The 63-year-old, who represented England 80 times at senior international level during his playing days, was suspended for airing political views in 2023 before a clarification over the organisation’s social media policy. His declared salary of over £1.3m per year has also been the subject of much discussion.

While Lineker argued he was technically a freelancer at the time, BBC argued their guidelines on appropriate comments and impartiality applied to him as he had a large platform, was associated with the organisation and had a responsibility to uphold that impartiality.

The broadcaster had tweeted a highly critical opinion of the government’s asylum policy, which he said was “immeasurably cruel”. He had also previously aired other negative views on the Conservatives.

In an interview with The Independent earlier this year, Lineker suggested he was keen to stay on beyond his current deal presenting Match of the Day, having taken over duties from Des Lynam a quarter of a century ago.

( BBC )

“Match of the Day is such an iconic show, 60 years is such a long time and I have presented it for 25 of those years,” he said.

“Podcast-wise, things have really exceeded our expectations but at the same time, I love being part of Match of the Day, I love working for the BBC, I know it has its issues and it has its troubles but I think it’s brilliant. I think sometimes we don’t shout about how good we are at the BBC and what we offer.”

Lineker previously stated he had received threats after sharing a post by the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, which called for Israel to face a ban from international sporting events.

He memorably presented one episode in his underwear following Leicester City’s Premier League triumph, following a bet the previous campaign they would fall away.

However, it appears his final weekend presenting the show will now come at the culmination of the 2024/25 season, with that date set for Sunday 25 May.