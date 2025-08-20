Gareth Southgate ‘enjoying life’ and not actively seeking management return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England boss Sir Gareth Southgate says he is not actively looking at a return to management and was puzzled to see himself linked with the Poland job over the summer.

It is 13 months since the former defender called time on his successful eight-year stint as national team boss in the wake of their Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain in Berlin.

Southgate led England to back-to-back European Championship finals, as well as runs to the World Cup semi-finals and quarter-finals, after stepping up from the under-21s role in 2016.

The 54-year-old suggested during his time out of the game that his next job could be away from football and says he is in no rush to return to the dugout.

“I’m enjoying my life,” Southgate told the PA news agency. “I’ve got quite a lot on.

“I’m in the middle of writing a book, I’ve got several business interests. I do some work on leadership, help with some young coaches.

“But I’ve also got time to travel and play a bit of golf, play a bit of paddle tennis, so yeah, I’m very much enjoying that balance.”

Asked whether he is looking at returning to management or if the future lies in something else, Southgate said: “You can’t say never to anything because 15 years ago I left Middlesbrough and I wasn’t certain I would manage then.

“Then I ended up on a strange path into managing the national team. But it’s not something I’m actively looking at at the moment.”

Southgate’s sojourn meant eyebrows were raised when speculation emanated from Poland in June that his return to management could be with their national team.

“I am kind of used to it,” he said of the rumours about him. “I mean, I was linked with the Poland job, which I knew nothing about, so that was a strange one.

“Something gets written and then it’s reported everywhere, but yeah, there’s probably a lot of others, but I kind of accept it now for what it is.”

Southgate was speaking at the PFA Awards in Manchester, where he picked the PFA Merit Award recognising his contributions to football and achievements with England.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to build on those foundations and lead the team to glory at next summer’s World Cup and was another in attendance at the event at the Manchester Opera House.

“I think they’ve obviously got lots of good players,” Southgate said of the current England side. “There is, as always, some exciting young players coming through.

“It’s important for me not to say too much more than that, really, because I don’t want to step on Thomas’ toes at all.”