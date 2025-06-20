Gareth Bale consortium in bid to buy Cardiff – reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gareth Bale is part of a United States investment group wanting to buy League One club Cardiff, according to reports.

The 35-year-old former Real Madrid and Wales forward was understood to be part of a consortium that had conversations regarding a takeover of Plymouth earlier this week, along with several other clubs, but it appears they have now turned their attention to south Wales.

The Athletic reports that the consortium sent current Bluebirds owner Vincent Tan a letter of intent last month, which included financial figures, but it was rejected.

Bale is seeking to be the latest big sporting name to be associated with an EFL club.

His former Real team-mate Luka Modric became an investor in and co-owner of Championship side Swansea in April, while ex-NFL quarterback Tom Brady has a minority stake in Birmingham.

Cardiff declined to comment on Friday night.

Bale retired from football in January 2023 at the age of 33. He won five Champions League titles with Real and is the men’s all-time record goalscorer for Wales with 41 in 111 caps.

He was linked with an emotional move to Cardiff, his hometown club, after leaving Madrid in 2022 but instead joined MLS side LAFC.

Bale featured for Wales at the 2022 World Cup – their first appearance at the global finals since 1958 – and at the Euros in 2016 and 2020.

Cardiff were relegated to League One last season and appointed Brian Barry-Murphy as their new manager this week.