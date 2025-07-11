Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The investment group involving Gareth Bale has made a new offer to buy Cardiff City.

The former Tottenham and Real Madrid star revealed that a fresh offer to take full control of the Welsh club has been tabled.

And Bale, 35, believes he is the right person to help lead the League One side back to the Premier League.

Speaking on Front Office Sports Today, Bale said: “We have a brand-new offer on the table which has recently just gone in.

“We would love them to accept so we can take full control and get on with what we want to do and create Cardiff into the club that we know it can be.”

open image in gallery The investment group Bale is working with has tabled a new offer ( PA Archive )

A source close to Bale says the Welshman will take a hands-on role at the club if the offer be accepted.

Asked what sort of role Bale might take on, the source said: “A very significant one. He is not going to be a bit-part player. This is a guy who has been super-successful and doesn’t need to put his name to something just for the sake of it.

“He would be heavily involved. He believes he is the right person for this. Cardiff is the only club he wants to do a deal for. Now’s the time, with the club in the doldrums, to put some TLC into the club and get them back to the Premier League.”

open image in gallery Current Cardiff owner Vincent Tan ( PA )

The Bale consortium is believed to feature both British and American investors.

However, it is understood Bale’s camp accepts the decision to sell ultimately rests with Cardiff owner Vincent Tan.

“If (Tan) is willing to sell it, there is no better person as far as custodianship, and with the correct intentions to the place, than Gareth,” the source close to Bale said.