I had pressure on my shoulders to score – Gabriel Jesus knew he needed goals

Gabriel Jesus admitted he was under pressure to deliver for Arsenal prior to his goal blitz which sealed his side’s progression to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Heading into Wednesday’s last-eight fixture with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium, Jesus had scored just once this season – in the previous round against Preston – and only twice in 2024.

But Jesus rolled back the years to score a 27-minute second-half treble as Arsenal staged a fightback to see off Palace and book their place in the final four.

It marked the first time Jesus has managed to score more than one goal in a game in 20 months, and it was also his maiden hat-trick in an Arsenal shirt following his move from Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

Manager Mikel Arteta claimed afterwards that Jesus is now “back to his best” and hopes it is a turning point in his career – a week after the Brazilian spurned a number of good chances in Arsenal’s Champions League win against Monaco.

“I had pressure on my shoulders to score,” said Jesus following the 3-2 victory over Palace.

“Against Monaco I missed two clear chances. Obviously, I was disappointed that I didn’t score in that game.

“I just had to keep my mind clear and strong, work like I work with (attacking coach, Hussein) Isa every day and he told me: ‘Look Gabby, you’re quality, you need to be calm and then you’ll score.’

“That’s what I did, and I’m happy to come back to score goals, because I have the number nine and the pressure will always be there to score. That’s the challenge.”

Arsenal will face Palace again on Saturday as they bid to bounce back from consecutive draws in the Premier League – a day after Arteta celebrates his fifth anniversary in charge of the club.

The Gunners are six points behind Liverpool in the Premier League, having played one match more than the Reds, but 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly hailed Arteta for the impact he has had on Arsenal.

Arteta handed Lewis-Skelly his full Champions League and Premier League debuts against Monaco and Everton respectively last week.

“It’s incredible,” he said, when quizzed on the culture Arteta has established at the Gunners.

“The team he has built with the coaches, you can just sense around the ground that the energy is always high, and there are positive vibes.

“It has been such a good transition for me, and he (Arteta) has helped me a lot with how to help the team out and just how to be a better person.

“We aim to be winning trophies this season. That’s our goal. We want to strive to win and you have to be in competitions to win them.”

Lewis-Skelly has moved ahead of Kieran Tierney in the pecking order and it is understood that Arsenal will not exercise a clause to extend the Scotland international’s contract when it expires in the summer.

It means the 27-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Celtic five years ago, could leave the club next month.