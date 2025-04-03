Jump to content
Arsenal provide Gabriel injury update ahead of Real Madrid clash

The Brazil defender was injured during the 2-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday

Philip Duncan
Thursday 03 April 2025 09:49 EDT
Gabriel has been ruled out for the rest of the season
Gabriel has been ruled out for the rest of the season (REUTERS)

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid after Gabriel was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Gunners confirmed the Brazil defender will require surgery on the hamstring injury he sustained in his side’s 2-1 Premier League against Fulham on Tuesday.

Gabriel, who has starred at the heart of Arsenal’s defence in recent seasons, went down in the 16th minute with the injury and was unable to continue.

Arsenal host Real Madrid in the opening leg of their quarter-final clash at the Emirates on Tuesday before the return leg eight days later.

The club said in a statement: “Further to being substituted during our match against Fulham on Tuesday, we can confirm that Gabriel Magalhaes has sustained a hamstring injury which requires surgery.

“Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season.

“Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

