Mikel Arteta gives promising update on Gabriel injury ahead of Newcastle clash

Mikel Arteta says that central defender Gabriel could return to the team in time for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle following concerns over a potential injury during the draw with Liverpool.

Gabriel was substituted out of the game and hobbled off the pitch sparking concerns that he may be joining the Gunners’ ever-growing list of absentees.

Arteta played down any serious doubts over his fitness on Wednesday night where the 26-year-old defender was in contention to play against Preston in the Carabao Cup. Arsenal won the match 3-0 and Gabriel did not feature.

“We are still assessing him,” Arteta said, “It doesn’t look bad at all. It was much better the next day. Hopefully he’ll be fine. He has done some tests.”

During his pre-Newcastle press conference on Friday morning Arteta provided another hopeful update on the defender’s condition adding: “We have a training session today, if he can complete that, he will be available.”

open image in gallery Gabriel could make a return for Arsenal after picking up a knock against Liverpool ( Action Images via Reuters )

The Arsenal boss also issued updates on the squad’s other injury concerns and confirmed that captain Martin Odegaard would be missing the game.

Odegaard is close to a return from an ankle injury picked up on international duty but has not yet finished the final stages of his recovery despite an intention to be fit for Saturday’s match.

“Now is the stage he’s going to start doing some work with us and see how he deals with pain.” the Spaniard said, “With the work rate and the amount of hours he has put in, I don’t know when he will be ready. Hopefully soon.”

open image in gallery Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is still not ready to play but continues his recovery from an ankle injury ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori, who is nursing a knee injury, will miss the Newcastle game but Arteta is optimistic that Ben White could play.

He said: “Riccy [Calafiori] and Martin {Odegaard] are out definitely. With Ben [White], we don’t know yet. Let’s wait and see.”

White’s return would be a big boost to Arsenal as the defender has been an able replacement at centre-back in recent weeks with Arteta juggling injuries and suspensions in his back line.

Arteta added: “That is Ben’s quality, he can play two different positions. He can adapt. We are demanding. For him to do that job, having not played there for over a year, was very impressive.”

White’s inclusion might be even more crucial as Arteta is unable to call on Takehiro Tomiyasu who will not be available before the next international break this month.