Rodrigo Muniz double sees Fulham secure win at Wigan

Rodrigo Muniz’s brace saw Fulham survive a scare at Wigan as Marco Silva’s much-changed side progressed to the FA Cup fifth round.

Fifty years since their one and only trip to the final, the Whites kept this season’s dreams alive by extending their lengthy unbeaten run against the Latics to a 20th match.

Muniz’s header was cancelled out by a stunning Jonny Smith strike early in the second half, but Fulham were not to be denied as the Brazilian drove home to secure a hard-fought 2-1 triumph at Wigan.

The Premier League side’s quality was clear from the outset, despite making 10 alterations against the 2013 FA Cup winners who are now plying their trade in League One.

Muniz underlined his starting credentials with two smart finishes as Shaun Maloney, part of Wigan’s triumphant side, looked to spring a surprise against his former Hull boss Silva.

Wigan fought until the end and repeatedly threatened to equalise, but the Premier League side managed to avoid an upset at the Brick Community Stadium.

The hosts attempted to make life uncomfortable for the visitors early on, epitomised by young defender James Carragher – watched by dad Jamie – letting Andreas Pereira know he was in for a battle.

Maloney’s men ceded possession to their Premier League visitors and looked to keep it tight, with Josh King testing Sam Tickle and Carragher forced to clear during a one-sided opening 20 minutes.

Fulham had 90 per cent of the ball during that period and remained patient, with their pressure finally telling in the 23rd minute.

Ryan Sessegnon sent in a cross from the left to the far post, where Muniz scored a diving header back across goal under pressure from Luke Robinson in front of the 2,102 travelling fans.

Fulham went close to a quickfire second as Martial Godo, who spent last season on loan at Wigan, raced behind and drove narrowly wide.

Wigan offered little in response, although visiting goalkeeper Steven Benda had to tip over an inswinging Smith corner as half-time approached.

The Latics offered precious little else and Fulham looked ready to race away, only for a moment of magic to breathe new life into the tie.

Smith collected an overhit cross, cut in from the right and bent an outstanding 25-yard left-footed effort beyond Benda to the delight of the home fans in the 50th minute.

It was a leveller to cherish – but one Wigan would only hold on to for five minutes.

Pereira showed fantastic awareness and skill to clip a first-time ball over for Muniz to blast past the onrushing Tickle.

Wigan could have rolled over but they kept fighting.

Jason Kerr headed a corner wide and substitute Ronan Darcy bent wide, before stretching Issa Diop just turned a cross over his own bar.

Scott Smith and Owen Dale forced saves from Fulham goalkeeper Benda, who was relieved to see Darcy fail to connect cleanly with a shot having gone walkabout between those attempts.

Wigan thought they had levelled in stoppage time, only for the linesman’s flag to dash those hopes and rule out Darcy’s goal.