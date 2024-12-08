Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal face fellow London opposition this weekend as they look to keep up the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, but after beating Manchester United in midweek from another couple of set-piece goals, Mikel Arteta will have high hopes of embarking on another winning run.

The Gunners trail the league leaders by a hefty seven points just 14 matches in, and are actually third in the table heading into the weekend, with Chelsea above them on goal difference.

With Manchester City also only two points further back there’s little margin for error in either direction and they face a tricky trip to Fulham now, with the Cottagers in-form and up to sixth after beating Brighton last time out.

Marco Silva’s side have jumped to the head of the queue of the challenging pack outside potential Champions League spots - but consistency is everything for them as only three points separates them all the way back to 13th-placed Manchester United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Arsenal head to Fulham for a 2pm GMT kick-off at Craven Cottage on Sunday 8 December.

Where can I watch?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Reiss Nelson is injured but can’t face his parent club anyway. Defender Joachim Andersen and suspended midfielder Tom Cairney are far bigger absentees for Fulham in any case. Harrison Reed is also out.

For Arsenal, Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori face fitness checks after missing the midweek win over United, but both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White are out.

Predicted lineups

FUL - Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Pereira, Berge, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Muniz

ARS - Raya, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Odds

Fulham 5/1

Draw 10/3

Arsenal 8/13

Prediction

Fulham to cause the Gunners a scare, but too much attacking talent will win the day for the visitors. Fuham 1-2 Arsenal.

