Michael Carrick said he is smiling at the thought his Manchester United side could give a supporter his first haircut since 2024, but he vowed he will not pile pressure on his players by mentioning it before they face West Ham on Tuesday.

United supporter Frank Ilett vowed in October 2024 that he would not get his hair cut until United won five games in a row.

That was when Erik ten Hag was still in charge but during Ruben Amorim’s troubled reign, United’s best run was of three consecutive victories as Ilett ended up with a huge mop of hair.

Now Carrick has won all four matches in charge – against Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham – and has been told by his children of the added significance of beating West Ham for Ilett.

He said: “My kids have made me aware of it but it certainly won’t go into the team talk from a professional level. I can understand what’s going on with it and it does make me smile but it won’t have an impact ultimately in the end.”

Carrick thinks Mason Mount is unlikely to be fit in time for the West Ham game, though he believes the England international will be back in contention for the trip to Everton on 23 February.

And he shrugged off praise from captain Bruno Fernandes, who said that during Carrick’s previous stint in charge in 2021 that he had told him he would make a great manager.

Carrick added: “I’ve known Bruno for quite some time and I’ve known him pretty well, and seen him the odd time [after] I’ve left the club, so I’ve got a really good relationship with him.

“I understand how much he’s a really intelligent footballer, he’s bright, he cares a lot for this club, so we all want the same thing. So, it’s obviously nice when players that you respect, as I do with Bruno a lot, say good things about you. But ultimately it’s about the team, getting the best out of the team, and actually that’s all working together.”