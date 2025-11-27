Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major international football federation hit by cyber attack

The French Football Federation said that software used by its clubs had been targeted

Ap Correspondent
Thursday 27 November 2025 13:49 EST
The issue has now been resolved, the FFF said
The issue has now been resolved, the FFF said ( FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The French football federation (FFF) has confirmed it was hit by a cyber-attack that resulted in the theft of data relating to its members.

The FFF stated that software used by clubs for their administrative management, particularly for handling their registered members, had been targeted by "a cyber-malicious act and a data theft."

It did not specify how many members were affected.

According to the federation, the issue was resolved after the unauthorised access, carried out using a compromised account, was detected.

“The FFF’s services took the necessary steps to secure the software and the data, notably by immediately disabling the account in question and resetting all user-account passwords,” it said.

The federation has filed a complaint. It said the breach was limited to personal information such as names, gender, nationality or postal and email addresses.

“The FFF is committed to protecting all the data entrusted to it and continually strengthens and adapts its security measures in order to face, like many other organizations, the growing variety and new forms of cyber-attacks,” it said.

