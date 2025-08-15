FPL injury round-up and latest team news for GW1

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fantasy Premier League is back with the big kick-off on Friday as champions Liverpool face Bournemouth at Anfield.

With a number of changes to the official fantasy game, users will be checking the latest news before setting their line-ups before the first deadline of the season.

Some of the players with the highest potential this term in FPL have doubts heading into GW1, though, adding risk to their selections.

The likes of Anthony Gordon, Phil Foden and Morgan Rogers have been coping with niggles throughout pre-season, bringing their involvement this weekend into question.

You can check out 30 players to target to begin the season here, and do consider the latest news and updates from some of the most selected players in the game:

Alexander Isak, Newcastle (£10.5m)

In the process of forcing a move to Liverpool, Isak currently has no desire to reintegrate into the Newcastle setup and will no doubt be absent for their opener against Aston Villa. While he may have been a nailed-on starter for many FPL players at the beginning of the summer, it’s unlikely he’ll be racking up any points as long as he remains with the Magpies.

Yoane Wissa, Brentford (£7.5m)

Similarly to Isak, Wissa will play no part in Brentford’s opening gameweek as he verges on a move away from the club. He went on strike earlier in the summer and while he has since returned to training, manager Keith Andrews has confirmed he will not take part in the Bees’ opener against Nottingham Forest.

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa (£7.0m)

Currently dealing with an ankle injury from the friendly against Roma on 6 August, he subsequently missed Villa’s next two friendlies. He has returned to training, however, and will be one to monitor ahead of Saturday’s opener at home to Newcastle.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Brentford (£4.5m)

The former Liverpool goalkeeper is a doubt for the first Premier League game of the season against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. A knock forced him out of the friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach on 8 August. It will be touch and go for the Irishman, with Andrews confirming he is “back on the grass” but will face a late fitness test to determine if he’s “absolutely ready”.

Conor Bradley, Liverpool (£5.0m)

Missed the end of pre-season and Community Shield with a minor muscle injury, which will lead to Jeremie Frimpong stepping in for the opener against Bournemouth. Arne Slot said it would be “tight” if he makes the opener, so a cheaper option for a member of the Reds back line will have to wait.

Phil Foden, Man City (£8.0m)

Absent against Palermo on 9 August with a knock, looking after his problematic ankle, should be involved against Wolves after returning to training, but might not start.

Phil Foden scored the opener for Man City against Wydad AC at the Club World Cup ( Getty Images )

Andre Onana, Man United (£5.0m)

A hamstring injury sustained in July has scuppered his pre-season, but he is pushing to make the opener against Arsenal on Sunday.

Anthony Gordon, Newcastle (£7.5m)

An ankle injury forced him off against Atletico Madrid on 9 August. Eddie Howe was hopeful on Gordon’s condition to return against Villa though, and revealed in his Friday press conference that “everyone is available” apart from Joe Willock. Without Alexander Isak, in all likelihood, Gordon could prove a popular pick among FPL players.

Destiny Udogie, Tottenham Hotspur (£4.5m)

The left-back suffered a knee injury warming up against Luton in July. Thomas Frank confirmed he will not be back in time for Burnley, stating in his press conference: “Destiny is progressing but it's too early for him to be involved in the squad.”