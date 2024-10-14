Watch live: Football leagues and union appeal to EU against Fifa’s packed calendar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Watch live as the European Leagues umbrella body, FIFPRO players' union and Spain's LaLiga appeal to the European Union (EU) on Monday, 14 October, over Fifa's packed football calendar.

It comes as elite clubs are increasingly concerned at the impact of ballooning schedules on the wellbeing of players.

Some clubs say their players are struggling with the physical and psychological strain of the calendar, despite the enormous salaries they can earn.

Speakers on Monday will include LaLiga president Javier Tebas, Premier League's director international of Football Relations and EU Affairs Mathieu Moreuil, UNFP vice president and FIFPRO Europe president David Terrier, Pro League CEO Lorin Parys, AIC president Umberto Calcagno, and NISO executive president Kristoffer Vatshaug.

The groups say the international match calendar, including an expanded Champions League and Club World Cup, has become unsustainable for national leagues and a health risk for players and have accused Fifa of abusing its market power.

Fifa says the calendar was unanimously approved by its council after a comprehensive consultation, including FIFPRO and league bodies.