Florian Wirtz set for major move as Man City eye Kevin De Bruyne successor
Bayern Munich are favourites to sign the Germany international from Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich are entering final negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen on a fee for Florian Wirtz, having stolen ahead of Manchester City and Real Madrid in the race for the attacking midfielder.
The 22-year-old has become one of the most sought-after playmakers in world football over the last two years, having excelled for both the 2023-24 German champions and the national team.
While Leverkusen would prefer to sell to anyone other than Bayern, Wirtz's personal preference is understood to be Munich. International team-mates in the Bayern dressing room are now similarly convinced that he will be joining them.
The new German champions still have to strike a deal with Leverkusen, though, and the latter are understood to be demanding far more than the initial €120m asking price. Bayern have been attempting to figure out ways to construct a deal.
While the feeling is that Wirtz will eventually end up in Munich, that does mean nothing is yet certain.
City have made a huge push for Wirtz, as they see him as an ideal successor to Kevin De Bruyne, who will be departing at the end of the season.
Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is meanwhile expected to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu in the summer, and may have looked to take Wirtz with him.
