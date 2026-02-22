Liverpool hit by fresh blow as Florian Wirtz withdraws from Nottingham Forest match with injury
Liverpool are taking on Forest at the City Ground
Florian Wirtz had to withdraw from Liverpool’s Premier League match at Nottingham Forest after sustaining an injury in the warm-up.
Wirtz was replaced by Curtis Jones in Liverpool’s starting XI. Jones was perhaps unlucky to drop out of the team after his starring role against Brighton last week. But, after playing right-back last Saturday, he came into midfield here, with Dominik Szoboszlai filling in at right-back.
more to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks