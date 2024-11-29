Enzo Maresca given first team dilemma after back-up goalkeeper’s 11-save show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has promised more chances for his fringe players after back-up goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen impressed in the 2-0 win over Heidenheim.

The Italian continued to rotate for Chelsea’s latest win in the Europa Conference League, making 10 changes, and Jorgensen put in perhaps his best display of the season.

The 22-year-old Danish goalkeeper, who joined from Villarreal in the summer, has been tipped to replace Robert Sanchez as Chelsea’s No 1 after a number of unconvincing performances this season.

"They (the players) are ready and it’s important,” said Maresca of his changes, as he suggested he would offer opportunities to Chelsea’s Conference League team during the Premier League’s winter schedule.

“Filip did a very good game, Christo (Nkunku) the same. We have nine or 10 games in December so they are going to get more chances. They need to be ready."

Sanchez’s latest unconvincing display came in the win at Leicester and the Spain international also made errors in the defeat at Liverpool, with TNT Sport pundits Joe Cole and Peter Crouch tipping Jorgensen for a start.

"Chelsea didn’t have their own way tonight, they had to rely on Jorgensen quite a few times," Crouch told TNT Sports. "I think he deserves a shot, I have to say.

"There’s been a lot talk around Sanchez, a few mistakes, he looks nervy at times. Every time I’ve seen him [Jorgensen] play, he’s not put a foot wrong."

open image in gallery Chelsea boss Maresca has a busy run of games in December ( Action Images via Reuters )

Cole added: "He’s one of those goalies where you don’t hear his name, there’s nothing flashy, he gets the job done.

"What’s interesting is that although it’s been a canter for Chelsea this competition, he’s faced a lot of shots, so he’s getting tested and he’s producing moments. Good positioning, consistent, he’ll be pushing for a start."