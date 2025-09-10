Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

FIFA has been criticised for its controversial ticket pricing policy for next year’s World Cup.

Football’s world governing body has been accused of not caring about fans and “living in a parallel universe” over policy.

A 10-day window opened on Wednesday, where fans with Visa cards could apply to be among the first to access tickets from October 1 for the finals, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

However, applicants who are given time slots on later dates could pay more for the same tickets, with FIFA planning to operate what it describes as ‘variable pricing’ for the tournament.

open image in gallery US president Donald Trump holds the World Cup trophy alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino ( AP Foto/Jacquelyn Martin )

Variable pricing differs from dynamic pricing in that there is a human element to the management of changes, rather than it being left to an automated algorithm tracking demand. Sources familiar with the process said that should result in a less steep curve in price increases than under a dynamic pricing model.

However, FIFA’s approach has still drawn criticism from fans’ groups, and even from New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who has set up a petition called ‘Game Over Greed’ in protest at the policy.

Ronan Evain, the executive director of Football Supporters Europe (FSE), said: “We think FIFA is sending the wrong message by putting (variable pricing) in place for the World Cup.

“Their key argument is the legal framework in the US wouldn’t allow them to do anything else – I find that very hard to believe.

“Where FIFA is being completely irresponsible is that it’s going to be an expensive World Cup – expensive to travel within the US, expensive to go to the stadium, with hardly any public transport.

“None of that is within FIFA’s control. What FIFA does control is the price of their tickets, and the one item where they could have acted to – at least symbolically – reduce the overall cost of the competition for match-going fans.

open image in gallery Zohran Mamdani has also criticised FIFA’s ticketing policy ( Zohran Kwame Mamdani )

“It’s very hard to understand, when FIFA has enormous reserves and absolutely doesn’t need to increase ticketing revenue. Unfortunately, FIFA very much lives in a parallel universe, it doesn’t really care about fans or about public opinion.

“It’s a wake-up call for football in Europe that we need proper consumer protection laws in place to avoid this further entering the European market.”

FSE’s criticism has been echoed across the Atlantic by Mamdani. His petition urges FIFA to abandon its pricing policy, cap the price of resale tickets and to set aside 15 per cent of tickets to local residents, at a discount.

“It’s time we put the game above greed and host a World Cup all New Yorkers can afford to enjoy,” read a message on Mamdani’s campaign website.

There were comments online on Wednesday from fans reporting difficulties in applying to enter the pre-sale draw. FIFA has been approached for comment regarding those complaints, and on its pricing policy.

Fans applying for the ticket pre-sale draw between now and September 19 will not see prices, sources said, but FIFA has confirmed tickets will start from 60 US dollars (£44) for all group stage matches.

Applications over the 10-day period are not on a first come, first served basis – meaning someone applying in the final minute on September 19 has just as much chance of success in receiving a time slot as someone entering when the window first opened on Wednesday.

Success in securing a time slot for the pre-sale starting on October 1 will then give fans access to single tickets, as well as team-specific and venue-specific tickets.