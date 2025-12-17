Inaugural Fifa Women’s Club World Cup confirmed for January 2028

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The inaugural Fifa Women's Club World Cup will take place in January 2028 with the tournament scheduled for mid-season in Europe's top domestic leagues, football’s world governing body has confirmed.

Fifa had pushed the competition back to 2028 from its original date of 2026 in March this year to allow stakeholders more time to prepare and give women players some breathing space in an already condensed schedule.

The tournament hosts have yet to be confirmed and while the competition will take place during the NWSL Championship off-season in the US, it will disrupt the season for many of Europe's leagues such as the WSL.

The Women's Club World Cup will see six teams take part in the play-in stage, with the three winners advancing to the group stage joining 13 other clubs.

The group stage will feature four groups of four, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knockout stage.

The AFC, Caf, Concacaf and Conmebol confederations will each have two direct slots, while Uefa will have five berths.

When the Club World Cup was pushed back, Fifa announced another new competition, the Fifa Women's Champions Cup, which features the six continental club champions. The semi-finals and final of that competition will take place in London in January 2026.

Reuters