National team punished by Fifa amid player eligibility scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fifa has overturned the results of three Malaysian football matches, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) confirmed on Wednesday, marking the latest development in a widening document forgery scandal.

The world governing body’s disciplinary committee ruled Malaysia would forfeit three friendly matches – against Cape Verde, Singapore, and Palestine – with 3-0 defeats.

Malaysia had originally drawn 1-1 with Cape Verde and secured 2-1 and 1-0 victories over Singapore and Palestine. FAM was also handed an additional 10,000 Swiss franc fine.

This follows Fifa’s September decision to suspend seven naturalised players for 12 months and fine FAM 350,000 Swiss francs ($439,257) after false documentation was used in an Asian Cup qualifier.

open image in gallery FAM plans to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport ( REUTERS )

FIFA dismissed FAM’s appeal last month, announcing a formal investigation into the association’s operations and plans to notify authorities in five countries of potential criminal proceedings. FAM intends to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The scandal has sparked uproar in Malaysia, with fans and lawmakers demanding accountability from FAM and government agencies.

Last month, the association suspended its secretary-general and formed an independent committee to investigate what it called a "technical error".

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has vowed full transparency in domestic probes, stressing FAM should defend itself.

FAM stated it "will make a written application to obtain the reasons for the decision from the FIFA disciplinary committee before considering the next steps to be taken in this matter."

Fifa did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.

It has been a busy 24 hours for Fifa who also announced a fixed price for some World Cup tickets on Tuesday.

The governing body had faced backlash after announcing eye-watering prices for tickets to next year’s tournament last week, but they have now started a partial climbdown.