National team punished by Fifa amid player eligibility scandal
Fifa has acted after finding that a national team used ineligible players in matches
Fifa has overturned the results of three Malaysian football matches, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) confirmed on Wednesday, marking the latest development in a widening document forgery scandal.
The world governing body’s disciplinary committee ruled Malaysia would forfeit three friendly matches – against Cape Verde, Singapore, and Palestine – with 3-0 defeats.
Malaysia had originally drawn 1-1 with Cape Verde and secured 2-1 and 1-0 victories over Singapore and Palestine. FAM was also handed an additional 10,000 Swiss franc fine.
This follows Fifa’s September decision to suspend seven naturalised players for 12 months and fine FAM 350,000 Swiss francs ($439,257) after false documentation was used in an Asian Cup qualifier.
FIFA dismissed FAM’s appeal last month, announcing a formal investigation into the association’s operations and plans to notify authorities in five countries of potential criminal proceedings. FAM intends to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
The scandal has sparked uproar in Malaysia, with fans and lawmakers demanding accountability from FAM and government agencies.
Last month, the association suspended its secretary-general and formed an independent committee to investigate what it called a "technical error".
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has vowed full transparency in domestic probes, stressing FAM should defend itself.
FAM stated it "will make a written application to obtain the reasons for the decision from the FIFA disciplinary committee before considering the next steps to be taken in this matter."
Fifa did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.
