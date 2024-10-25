London calling as Man Utd switch focus to West Ham following Fenerbahce draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Manchester United are heading to London rather than home as Erik ten Hag’s injury-impacted side refocus on the trip to West Ham following a lengthy Europa League trip to Turkey.

The Red Devils took on former manager Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on Thursday evening, when they blew their latest lead in a 1-1 draw at the rocking Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Christian Eriksen’s thumping opener was cancelled out by Youssef En-Nesyri in a hard-fought Europa League clash that finished just before midnight on the Asian side of Istanbul.

United stayed overnight and trained before heading back to the UK, just as they did after the game in Porto earlier this month, but the tight turnaround means it is London calling as they gear up to face the Hammers on Sunday.

“We’re staying overnight, and then we go straight to London, and then training on Saturday in London,” Ten Hag said in his press conference in the early hours of Friday morning.

“We have to be ready, short turnaround and we expect of course Bruno (Fernandes) back, and hopefully also Jonny Evans.”

Defender Evans missed the Turkey clash with a knock sustained in last weekend’s 2-1 comeback win against Brentford, while skipper Fernandes was absent through suspension.

There were 10 absentees in total against Fenerbahce, where Antony picked up an injury shortly after being introduced late in the second half.

Asked about the situation with the winger, who left the field on a stretcher and the stadium on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot, Ten Hag said: “I haven’t seen it.

“It’s only then I have to tell you out of the second hand, so from the doctor and the physio who told me what they saw.

“So, first I have to see the video before I can give comment on this. I don’t know (the severity).”

Ten Hag’s post-match comments suggest Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire remain injured for Sunday, as do Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, Dan Gore and Toby Collyer.

The United boss feels the absentee list has had an impact during a shaky start to the season, which follows a campaign derailed by injuries to the point he said the club needed to look at the cause.

“That holds us back in our levels, and also in our position in the league because when you don’t have the players available you can’t line up the best team,” Ten Hag said of their issues.

“That is what’s holding us back in this moment. We need more players often available, and we have to work all together on this point – and that is the players, the coaching staff, all the other staff.

“We have to do better to get more available players because we know when we have them we are a really tough team to play.

“And when we have them, we can be really successful. That is what we have shown over the last couple of months.”

Injuries offer some mitigation for under pressure Ten Hag, who attempted to focus on the positives having drawn three matches and beaten Brentford since the 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham – a result he wants to “ignore” due to the impact of Fernandes’ subsequently rescinded red card.

That match was a poor first Premier League start for Manuel Ugarte, but the summer signing showed his potential with an impressive all-round display against Fenerbahce.

“For sure, the six position is a key position in your team, and he has to learn this position in our game model,” Ten Hag said.

“I think today is a step forward, so really pleased with his performance, and from here on he has to build on it.

“You have to integrate them. He came late in the window and then we had to integrate him during the competitions, and that takes time.

“We have to stay patient but, as you see, if the quality in that position is not right it’s very difficult for a team to control games, and then I don’t even speak about dominating games.

“So, that position needs one who brings the quality all the time, and we have to integrate him now in this team.

“As I said, I’m pleased with his performance today and from here on he can build up.”