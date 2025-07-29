Fara Williams hopeful Sarina Wiegman will sign new contract as England manager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England midfielder Fara Williams is hopeful “incredible woman” Sarina Wiegman will remain in her role as Lionesses head coach beyond 2027 after her double European Championship success.

England have won 35 of their 48 matches under Wiegman, with Sunday’s Euro 2025 final victory over Spain in Basel sealing a triumphant defence of the title won in 2022 and serving as revenge for defeat in the World Cup showpiece in Australia two years ago.

The 55-year-old, who took up the Lionesses’ reins in September 2021, is under contract with the Football Association until summer 2027, and Williams would love to see her stay at the helm even past that point.

“I don’t think any of us want to lose Sarina,” Williams, England’s most capped player, told the PA news agency.

“Even when we’ve maybe doubted the Lionesses, I guess this tournament… we spoke a lot about her substitutions and timing of them, but whenever you seem to doubt Sarina, she pulls through.

“The incredible woman she is, the incredible manager she is and coach that she is and how she can galvanise a group of players and get them to win games even when things aren’t looking pretty on the pitch.”

Wiegman has now won the last three European Championships, having guided the Netherlands to 2017 glory. The Dutch team went on to reach the World Cup final two years later, meaning Wiegman has now reached five straight finals in major tournaments.

“To go to five back-to-back tournament finals is an unbelievable achievement,” Williams said. “I would love for them to give her a contract even further than than 2027, but at some point she might need a break.

“But, let her have that break after hopefully bringing a World Cup back for us.”

Nineteen-year-old striker Michelle Agyemang enjoyed a breakthrough tournament as she came off the bench to twice rescue England.

She scored the equaliser as the Lionesses came from two goals down to get past Sweden in the quarter-finals before grabbing an even later leveller to take the semi-final against Italy into extra-time.

Her performances saw her named young player of the tournament and Williams believes it is important Agyemang gets the right support after a life-changing few weeks.

She added: “Her life changed overnight and over a month. She’s become a national hero in terms of what she’s done.

“I thinks it’s important she’s well-protected. She sounds like she’s got good people around her, a good family that will help her through these kind of transitions.”

The Euro 2025 winners landed back in England on Monday afternoon and were immediately whisked off to a reception at 10 Downing Street.

The celebrations continue on Tuesday with an open-top bus parade through central London.

And Williams is confident England can continue to go from strength to strength, helped by funding from the National Lottery for the women’s game.

She added: “The National Lottery has invested a further £15million into women’s and girls’ football that really helps move the game on, so I think they’re in a really good position in terms of funding and driving and growing the game.”