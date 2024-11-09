Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

To keep Erling Haaland or to sell Erling Haaland? That is the question. As we approach Gameweek 11 of this year’s Fantasy Premier League, the Manchester City striker’s presence continues to divide the community, especially after his missed penalty in the capitulation against Sporting on Wednesday.

Before the campaign, many wondered if combining the inflated price of players such as Haaland and Mohamed Salah was truly worth it. Haaland’s immediate return of goals, including two hat-tricks in the opening three matches, quickly rendered the argument pointless.

Then the unthinkable happened: he lost his touch. One goal in five Premier League matches is difficult to justify at his cost, yet the fear remains. What if Haaland blasts off again? Screaming into the void can only help so much. Let’s weigh up the decision.

Fantasy Premier League tips: Should you keep or sell Haaland?

It’s always worth prefacing any FPL chat about Haaland with this: he is by far the league’s most consistent and prolific striker.

He scored a ridiculous 63 Premier League goals in his first two seasons and he has 11 in 10 this campaign. He’s been as close to a ‘no-brainer’ as we’ve ever had in the game for over two years. The argument simply ends there for many players. Nobody can do what he does, so he stays. That’s completely fair.

But there is a deeper strategy to think about. Whether or not you should consider selling comes down to answering two questions: who do you plan to captain and who do you plan to spend the Haaland money on?

Haaland faces Brighton away before the international break. Man City then take on Tottenham (h), before facing Liverpool (a). If you don’t plan to captain Haaland across any of these fixtures, it’s worth having a serious think about selling him. Once that is answered, consider this: who do you plan to spend the Haaland money on?

open image in gallery Erling Haaland’s Premier League form for Manchester City has given FPL players a problem ( Getty Images )

Huge caution needs to be taken around big-name defenders who are not returning like they did last season. Man City’s best offerings have just two clean sheets in 10 games, while Arsenal’s Gabriel and William Saliba have dropped from brilliant double-ups to frustratingly flimsy.

If you’re not making a straight swap with one transfer, weigh up which combination you think will win: Haaland plus whoever else you get rid of vs those you bring in.

Ultimately, if you do sell, make sure you are never two transfers away from being able to get Haaland back. He can ignite at any second and it’s smart to plan against any potential minuses when he is inevitably recalled.

FPL injury news: Updates on Palmer, Havertz and Odegaard

Cole Palmer: Chelsea’s star man is a doubt for the Blues’ showdown with Arsenal this weekend after receiving a heavy tackle from Lautaro Martinez in the 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Sunday. Blues boss Enzo Maresca is hopeful he can return in time after missing multiple training sessions.

Kai Havertz: Havertz’s exit with blood streaming down his face summed up the 1-0 midweek loss to Inter. Mikel Arteta suggested the damage was largely cosmetic, though, and that the German should be fit to face Chelsea, as reported by the London Evening Standard.

Martin Odegaard: The return of Gunners captain Martin Odegaard was perhaps the only boost from the loss to Inter. The Norwegian stepped onto the pitch for a matter of seconds, so it is too early to consider him for your FPL sides.

open image in gallery Playing Cole Palmer on Sunday is a ‘risk’, admits Enzo Maresca ( PA Wire )

Should you use your transfers before the international break?

Gameweek 11 is the last before November’s international break. While it’s fine to use your transfers this week, it’s worth waiting as long as possible in the gap to Gameweek 12. Players will succumb to injury and return tired from playing for their countries. Unless price rises are likely to stop you doing the moves you want, hold onto your transfers until the Premier League returns.

FPL Tips: Four players to consider signing

GK: Andre Onana, Manchester United, £5m: Arguably United’s best player this season, Onana is receiving save points even if his side don’t claim a clean sheet. Ruben Amorim’s arrival and matches against Leicester (h), Ipswich (a) and Everton (h) make the stopper an attractive prospect.

DEF: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Wolves, £4.7m: Defenders who basically play up front are a godsend. Ait-Nouri has three goals and two assists in a poor Wolves side whose fixtures are about to dramatically improve.

MID: Luis Diaz, Liverpool, £7.7m: Ended his barren spell with a brilliant hat-trick while playing up front against Bayer Leverkusen in midweek. Enough said.

FW: Matheus Cunha, Wolves, £6.7m: The man who is making everything happen for Wolves. Cunha is cheap, on most set pieces and playing with increasing swagger. His four goals an assist should only be the start.