Fabian Hurzeler says it was ‘good feeling’ to taste victory again for Brighton

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler was delighted to see his side get back to winning ways as they triumphed 4-0 at Norwich to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Seagulls were without a win in eight Premier League games going into the tie – albeit with six draws – but tasted an overdue victory at Carrow Road after a dominant display.

Georginio Rutter bagged a first-half brace before Julio Enciso and Solly March struck after the break.

“It doesn’t matter whether it is the Premier League or the FA Cup, winning is always a good feeling and it was good to have it again today,” Hurzeler said.

“It is good for confidence and hopefully we can now take this into the Premier League.

“I thought we struggled a bit for the first 15 to 20 minutes and Norwich had their one big chance when they hit the post.

“But then we got into our stride, played some good football and scored some good goals.

“We have played a lot recently so I put out what I thought was our freshest side and I thought they did a good job.”

Hurzeler was pleased with the contribution of Rutter, whose double late in the first half set up the win.

“Scoring those goals will be good for his confidence, I’m sure of that,” he said.

“He worked very hard, getting into a lot of good positions, and he had already gone close on a couple of occasions before he scored his goals.”

Norwich gave a reasonable account of themselves in the early stages, with Amankwah Forson striking an upright from distance, but the game was up once Rutter scored twice in eight minutes just before the break.

The Dutchman headed home an excellent cross from fellow countryman Joel Veltman to open the scoring and then fired home via a deflection off Callum Doyle in what proved to be the final action of the half.

Brighton calmly took complete control after that, adding two more goals.

Enciso caught City substitute Brad Hills in possession on the hour mark to make it three from a tight angle and March, another substitute, completed the scoring by curling home from distance after getting the benefit of a tight offside call.

Norwich head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup said the game had been an important part of the learning curve for his Championship outfit.

“I thought it was a good game for us to have at this moment – to show us the difference between us and the Premier League and what we have to do,” he said.

“I think we had some good moments, especially in the first half, and with a bit of luck could have gone ahead.

“But then we saw the Premier League quality, needing just one touch rather than two to make a pass, things like that.

“That put us under a bit of stress and we made a few mistakes but we kept trying to play the game our way rather than just see it out.

“I thought there were some positives out there – but also things we need to improve on.”

City lost key midfielder Marcelino Nunez to injury in the second half and Thorup added: “That was the worst thing about the match.

“It’s a hamstring, not the one he injured before, and all we do can do now is wait for the scans.”