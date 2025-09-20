Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler giving Carlos Baleba time to rediscover his form

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admitted Carlos Baleba may have been unsettled by interest from Manchester United as he defended the midfielder’s recent performances by saying “he’s not a machine”.

Baleba, who was among the Seagulls’ standout players last term, was brought off at half-time during Saturday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham due to being “tired” and failing to track back.

Albion were in control thanks to first-half strikes from Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari before Jan Paul van Hecke’s late own goal salvaged a point for Spurs following a scrappy 43rd-minute finish from Richarlison.

Cameroon international Baleba is yet to complete 90 minutes this campaign, having been sidelined through injury for part of pre-season.

United approached Brighton about a potential deal for the 21-year-old during the summer but did not submit a formal bid.

“For sure when a young boy reads there is interest from Manchester United with a big, big offer, it might affect him deep, deep (down),” said Hurzeler.

“That’s also part of the development to understand that when you play well, there comes a big offer, there comes a big club who wants to have him.

“But then to keep pushing, to be humble, stay here in Brighton, and try to make the next step with the team and that’s something we have to keep on working with him and therefore I can’t give you a clear answer if it’s really affected him or not.

“But for sure, he’s a young boy and we need to understand he’s not a machine that if you click on then he always runs and off then he stops.

“We need to understand his feelings, his emotions, where he comes from, and that’s our responsibility.”

Baleba was recalled as part of four Brighton changes after beginning last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Bournemouth on the bench.

Asked if the player had stated he was tired before being replaced, Hurzeler replied: “We observed the game and we saw in some moments he struggled, he didn’t track back and couldn’t defend the box anymore.

“But we knew that Carlos is not in his best shape. You need to give the boy the game time he needs to develop, to get back into his shape. We need to take care of his health.”

Minteh raced clear to give Brighton an eighth-minute lead before Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was somehow deceived by Ayari’s long-range strike in the 31st minute.

But the visitors battled back to avoid a first away defeat under Thomas Frank after Van Hecke diverted Mohammed Kudus’ cross into his own net eight minutes from time to add to Richarlison’s scruffy effort.

Spurs’ previous visit to the Amex Stadium – under former manager Ange Postecoglou – ended in a 3-2 loss after they blew a two-goal lead.

Head coach Frank, whose side have taken 10 points from five games, told Sky Sports: “It was potentially our best performance of the season. We dominated more or less throughout the game and created enough chances.”

He added: “I spoke about mentality before the game to the players.

“Of course we need structure and tactics and gameplan and all that but in the end of the day, it’s mentality to stay in there when it’s tough.

“The mentality, the physical aspect I thought was key. If there should have been a winner, I think it should have been us.”