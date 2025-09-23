Fabian Hurzeler lauds four-goal Diego Gomez as Brighton breeze past Barnsley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler described Diego Gomez’s display as “unbelievable” after the Paraguay midfielder struck four goals in his side’s 6-0 rout of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Gomez, signed from Inter Miami in January, provided an emphatic finish for Brighton’s early opener at Oakwell and followed up with two spectacular efforts to complete a 24-minute first-half hat-trick.

The South American slid home his fourth in the second half and with substitutes Harry Howell and Yasin Ayari also on target, the Seagulls reached the competition’s last 16 for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Hurzeler said: “We are pleased we had Diego in such unbelievable shape tonight, unbelievable goals and these helped us get better and better into the game.

“Especially in the second half, the boys did a good job, they had a good structure, they created chances, scored goals and were good in defence.

“Yesterday we had a finishing drill and they all scored some nice goals and we were joking we always have to do this with him now before the game.

“We’re very pleased for him. He always tries hard in every training session to improve. You always knew he had an unbelievable shot.

“He’s working really hard and you can feel the passion he has for the game.”

The Seagulls followed up their 6-0 win at Oxford in the previous round with another statement win against Barnsley, who are currently sixth in Sky Bet League One.

Hurzeler added: “Unfortunately six goals only brings you one round further, not two or three.

“Of course, these games give you self-confidence, that you’re able to score a lot of goals and out-play a defensive team.”

Barnsley were able to lift their fans in the second half, twice going close through long-range efforts from Davis Keillor-Dunn and substitute Jonathan Bland, which both struck the woodwork.

Boss Conor Hourihane said: “We’ve got to take it on the chin. It’s one we won’t dwell on too long because we’ve got bigger games on the horizon.

“It’s been a great experience for our younger lads, to test themselves against these players.

“That’s the level they need to be aspiring to get to. Hopefully that will be an eye-opener. Yes, they’re doing ok, but there’s so much more to do and give.”

On Gomez’s spectacular contribution, Hourihane added: “They’re some top-class finishes, especially the second and third one.

“The second one, I was right behind it, it was a quality finish and the third one was obviously one of those freak, quality goals that he’s hit from so far out. Credit to him.”